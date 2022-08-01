Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

