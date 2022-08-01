FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 594.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 672.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.