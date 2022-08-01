FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

