Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

