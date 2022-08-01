Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Cut by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,892. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

