Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,450,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

