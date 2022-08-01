Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,398,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,064,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,657,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.