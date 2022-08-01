Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

