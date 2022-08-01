Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.