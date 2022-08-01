Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 423.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

