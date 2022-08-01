Fagan Associates Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

