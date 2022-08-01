Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.