Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

