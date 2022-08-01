Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $581.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

