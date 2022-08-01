Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $57.88 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03.

