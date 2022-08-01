EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYPT stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

