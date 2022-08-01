Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$289.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.51 million.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,804. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 249,062 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

