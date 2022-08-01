Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $189.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.