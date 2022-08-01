eXp World (EXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,645 shares of company stock worth $4,914,476. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.