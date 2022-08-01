Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,488.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVKIF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

EVKIF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $36.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

