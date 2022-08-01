Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Down 38.3% in July

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 17,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.77. 169,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,952. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Evofem Biosciences

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

