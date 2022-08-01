Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $66.25 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Everipedia has a market cap of $66.25 million and $15.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.