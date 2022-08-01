Everex Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Everex has a total market cap of $367,011.30 and approximately $5,500.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

