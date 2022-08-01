Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of EVBN stock remained flat at $36.33 during trading hours on Monday. 10,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
