ETNA Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,072.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $238,591.46 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETNA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

