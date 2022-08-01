Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $286.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

