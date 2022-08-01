Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 1st (AEGXF, CHD, CIXX, GWW, IAFNF, IFCZF, OTIC, PING, RPD, SCCAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 1st:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $422.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$220.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $25.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $85.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$100.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$166.00.

