Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.