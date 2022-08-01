Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.46.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

