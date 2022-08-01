EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

EOG stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.58. 62,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

