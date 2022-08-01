Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

