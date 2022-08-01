Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

EVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

