Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

EPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. 75,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,934. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

