Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $283.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

