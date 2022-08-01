Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $584.47 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $584.47 million and $195.04 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

