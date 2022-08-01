Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 923,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 37,697,727 shares.The stock last traded at $76.15 and had previously closed at $78.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,941 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,907.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,442,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 432.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,319 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

