Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

