Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in International Paper by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. 30,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,731. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

