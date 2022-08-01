Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,469. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

