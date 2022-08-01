Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,206. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.