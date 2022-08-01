Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,656 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,310,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 185,524 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.79. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,715. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

