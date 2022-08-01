Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. IQ Global Resources ETF makes up about 1.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ Global Resources ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRES traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $32.17. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

About IQ Global Resources ETF

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

