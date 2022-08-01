Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,593 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.63. 123,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.