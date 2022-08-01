Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,669 shares of company stock worth $45,736,030 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

VRTX traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.81 and its 200-day moving average is $259.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.