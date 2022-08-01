Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. 37,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,594. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

