Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

EMLAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Empire stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

