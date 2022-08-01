Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,802. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
About Emerson Radio
