Elitium Market Cap Hits $26.34 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Elitium has a market cap of $26.34 million and $425,817.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.66 or 1.00009639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00130552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.