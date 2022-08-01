Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,188. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.