Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 375.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 200.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $477.10 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

