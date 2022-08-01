Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $310,848.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading
